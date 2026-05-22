Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5 to older Galaxy devices
Samsung's latest One UI 8.5 update is now rolling out to several older Galaxy devices worldwide.
Originally launched in South Korea earlier this month, this Android 16-based upgrade is now available for models like the Galaxy S23, A56, A36, and Tab S11 series.
You'll get cool new features like Call Screening, Creative Studio for editing, continuous AI image generation, and a better Audio Eraser, so your device feels fresher even if it's not brand new.
Samsung firmware versions and install steps
If you have a Galaxy S23 in India, look for firmware version S91xBXXU9FZDP (it's a 4GB download).
Tab S11 and S11 Ultra are getting their updates with versions X736NKOU5BZE3 and X936NKOU5BZE3.
In South Korea, Tab S10 FE users are seeing a 2.8GB update.
Updates usually arrive automatically but you can check manually: just head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.
Samsung suggests using Wi-Fi and keeping your device plugged in while updating, just so everything goes smoothly!