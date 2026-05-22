Samsung rolls out One UI 8.5 to older Galaxy devices

Samsung firmware versions and install steps

If you have a Galaxy S23 in India, look for firmware version S91xBXXU9FZDP (it's a 4GB download).

Tab S11 and S11 Ultra are getting their updates with versions X736NKOU5BZE3 and X936NKOU5BZE3.

In South Korea, Tab S10 FE users are seeing a 2.8GB update.

Updates usually arrive automatically but you can check manually: just head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung suggests using Wi-Fi and keeping your device plugged in while updating, just so everything goes smoothly!