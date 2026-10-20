Samsung rolls out One UI 9 based on Android 17
Technology
Samsung is rolling out its new One UI 9, built on Android 17, to a bunch of Galaxy devices.
The update brings a refreshed look, smarter privacy alerts powered by AI, and upgrades to DeX and quick settings.
You'll also find handy additions like a Warranty and Samsung Care menu, better Now Nudge reminders, My FanCam for easy video cropping, and adaptive lock screen clocks.
Samsung update covers S23 and personalization
The update covers the Galaxy S23 series (including S23+, Ultra), Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, plus A37, A27, A56, and A36 models. Other flagships like the S25/S26 series and Z Fold/Z Flip 6 are included too.
With this rollout, Samsung is focusing on tighter security and more ways for you to personalize your phone, making everyday use just a bit easier.