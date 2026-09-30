Samsung rolls out One UI 9 to Galaxy S26 users
Technology
Samsung is rolling out its much-awaited One UI 9, built on Android 17, starting with Galaxy S26 phones.
After some early testing and a delay, the update is now live for S26 users across Europe, India, and more, with one Galaxy S26 Ultra in Canada also reported to have received it.
If you've been waiting to try out the latest features, now's your chance.
One UI 9 expands beyond S26
The update is about 4GB. Besides the S26 series, it's already rolling out to Galaxy S25 phones as well as Z TriFold, Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE models.
Samsung says other eligible devices will get it in phases over the next few days, so keep an eye out for that notification!