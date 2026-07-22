This is how Samsung's AI smart glasses look like
What's the story
Samsung has officially unveiled its first-ever intelligent eyewear at the Galaxy Unpacked event today. The new device, a collaboration with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, expands the Galaxy ecosystem beyond smartphones. It provides hands-free access to a range of features including navigation, communication tools, and visual assistance. The glasses are powered by Google's Android XR platform and integrate Gemini AI for context-aware assistance through voice commands, gestures, and visual inputs.
Product features
Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 powers the smart glasses
Samsung's intelligent eyewear marries AI capabilities with a traditional eyewear design.
The glasses come with a built-in camera that lets Gemini AI understand what the user is looking at and provide relevant assistance in real time.
Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform optimized for compact AR devices, the company claims these smart glasses can last up to nine hours on a single charge.
User interaction
The device can translate conversations in real time
The intelligent eyewear comes with a charging case that can provide up to seven additional full charges.
Users can interact with the device using voice commands and supported gesture controls.
The smart glasses can summarize long messages, read notifications aloud, translate conversations in real time, and help users navigate without constantly checking their phones.
Advanced capabilities
A look at AI-powered experiences
Samsung has highlighted a number of AI-powered experiences on its new intelligent eyewear.
These include summarizing long messages and reading important notifications aloud, live translation during conversations, capturing what users see (like whiteboards or meeting notes) and organizing it in Samsung Notes for later reference.
The device also provides navigation guidance based on the user's surroundings and remembers previous interactions to offer context-aware follow-up assistance across supported apps.
Market launch
Available in designs created with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker
The intelligent eyewear will be available in designs created with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.
Samsung says the collaboration focuses on combining technology with everyday wearability, offering different frame styles, colors, and lens options.
The Gentle Monster version has a slim black frame with rounded edges, while the Warby Parker edition features a brown frame with an upswept brow line for everyday use.