Samsung's AI smart glasses fully revealed in latest leak

Features

Specs of the Galaxy Glasses

The Galaxy Glasses are said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 processor, a 12MP Sony IMX681 camera, and a 155mAh battery. They also feature bone conduction speakers for audio output. However, unlike some other smart glasses on the market today, these do not come with an integrated display. Despite this limitation, they still run on Android XR like Samsung's Galaxy XR headset. The Galaxy Glasses are expected to be priced between $379 and $499.