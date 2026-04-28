Samsung's AI smart glasses fully revealed in latest leak
What's the story
Samsung is gearing up to enter the smart glasses market with its first pair, codenamed "Jinju." The upcoming device closely resembles Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, as seen in leaked images by Android Headlines. The launch of these innovative wearables could be announced at Google's I/O event next month. If not then, they may debut at one of Samsung's Unpacked events later this year.
Features
Specs of the Galaxy Glasses
The Galaxy Glasses are said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 processor, a 12MP Sony IMX681 camera, and a 155mAh battery. They also feature bone conduction speakers for audio output. However, unlike some other smart glasses on the market today, these do not come with an integrated display. Despite this limitation, they still run on Android XR like Samsung's Galaxy XR headset. The Galaxy Glasses are expected to be priced between $379 and $499.
Upcoming models
Future models in the pipeline
Samsung has already announced its collaboration with Google on a pair of glasses in 2025. The company also teased the launch of another pair of smart glasses, codenamed "Haean," in 2027. This model is expected to come with a micro-LED display and be priced between $600 and $900. These future models will likely compete with newer Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses in the market.