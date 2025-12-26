Samsung's triple-folding phone fails durability test: What went wrong

Samsung 's first-ever triple folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, has failed a major durability test. The device was put through its paces by Zack Nelson of JerryRigEverything, who found that it couldn't withstand as much abuse as the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The screen of the TriFold gave way during a bend test, raising concerns about its overall durability.

Screen vulnerability TriFold's screen fails under pressure The durability test revealed that the cover screen of the TriFold, which is protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, started showing scratches at level six on Mohs hardness scale and deeper grooves at level seven. The inner flexible screen, likely made of plastic, registered light scratches at level two and deeper indents were visible at level three. This indicates that both screens are not as resistant to scratches as they should be.

Additional issues Fire resistance and dirt accumulation concerns The fire resistance test showed that the cover screen could withstand burning with a lighter for about 17 seconds. However, the inner screen was even more fragile, lasting just 10 seconds before showing signs of burning. During a dirt resistance test, crunching and creaking noises were audible from the hinge mechanism of the foldable when granules of dirt were shifted around on its main screen.

Durability breakdown Bend test reveals TriFold's vulnerability The most concerning aspect of the durability test was the bend test. Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold7, which survived flexing in both directions, the TriFold didn't fare as well. Bending it from one of its corners not only flexed but also permanently deformed it. A backward bend resulted in a loud cracking sound and the screen going dark, indicating major structural failure.