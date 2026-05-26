Samsung schedules Galaxy Unpacked July 22 with foldables and watches

Premium specs tipped for Galaxy foldables

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 could pack a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, 12GB of RAM, and a huge quad-camera setup featuring a 200MP main sensor with OIS. Its dual AMOLED screens are expected to be super-smooth at 120Hz.

Meanwhile, the Z Flip 8 might sport an Exynos processor, a main display stretching to almost 7-inch, and a sharp dual camera led by a 50MP sensor.

Both devices promise sleeker designs and better hardware all around.