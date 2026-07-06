Samsung screenshots leak Watch 9, Ultra 2 and Buds On
Samsung's next big wearables just got outed early, thanks to screenshots from its own apps.
The leaks confirm the upcoming Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2, plus a new device called Galaxy Able, which looks set to launch as the open-ear Galaxy Buds On.
All these gadgets are expected to drop alongside the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 later this month.
Watch 9 models and open-ear buds
The Galaxy Watch 9 series comes in two flavors: a standard model with a rotating bezel for smooth navigation, and a Classic version with premium materials like stainless steel or titanium.
Meanwhile, the Buds On are rumored to be open-ear or bone conduction earbuds, so you can listen to music while staying aware of what's happening around you. Perfect for walks, workouts, or busy commutes.
Keep an eye out for Samsung's official reveal soon!