Samsung screenshots leak Watch 9, Ultra 2 and Buds On

Watch 9 models and open-ear buds

The Galaxy Watch 9 series comes in two flavors: a standard model with a rotating bezel for smooth navigation, and a Classic version with premium materials like stainless steel or titanium.

Meanwhile, the Buds On are rumored to be open-ear or bone conduction earbuds, so you can listen to music while staying aware of what's happening around you. Perfect for walks, workouts, or busy commutes.

Keep an eye out for Samsung's official reveal soon!