Samsung secures FDA and MFDS clearance for sleep apnea tracking
Samsung just rolled out an upgraded sleep apnea detection feature for the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch 9, now officially cleared by the FDA in the US and the MFDS in South Korea.
This makes Samsung the first to offer sleep apnea tracking in a smart ring.
The new feature gives you deeper insights into your breathing patterns through the health app, helping spot potential health issues while you sleep.
Samsung's update requires Wear OS 7
Right now, this update is available on Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Ring if your device runs Wear OS 7 or higher.
If you're using a Galaxy Watch 7 or 8, hang tight: a software update is coming but there's no set date yet.
To get results, just track your sleep for two nights within 10 days.
It's all part of Samsung's bigger push to make health tech smarter and more helpful for everyday life, especially when it comes to catching things like sleep apnea early.