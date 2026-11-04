Samsung secures FDA and MFDS clearance for sleep apnea tracking

Right now, this update is available on Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Ring if your device runs Wear OS 7 or higher.

If you're using a Galaxy Watch 7 or 8, hang tight: a software update is coming but there's no set date yet.

To get results, just track your sleep for two nights within 10 days.

It's all part of Samsung's bigger push to make health tech smarter and more helpful for everyday life, especially when it comes to catching things like sleep apnea early.