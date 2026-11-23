Samsung Securities reveals breach exposing 8,241 customers' support system data
Samsung Securities just revealed a data breach that exposed personal information of 8,241 customers.
Hackers broke into their customer support system and got access to 13 types of private details, such as names, addresses, account numbers, phone numbers, and even driver's license information.
It is a big wake-up call about how vulnerable our data can be.
Samsung Securities blocks access, notifies regulators
Right after discovering the breach on November 21, Samsung Securities blocked the hackers' access and paused the affected service.
They informed South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service and Korea Internet & Security Agency and are now digging into how this happened so it does not repeat.
If you are a customer, keep an eye out for scam calls or messages: Samsung Securities said it would contact them individually to inform them about the data leak and reminding everyone not to share sensitive information with anyone who seems suspicious.