Right after discovering the breach on November 21, Samsung Securities blocked the hackers' access and paused the affected service.

They informed South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service and Korea Internet & Security Agency and are now digging into how this happened so it does not repeat.

If you are a customer, keep an eye out for scam calls or messages: Samsung Securities said it would contact them individually to inform them about the data leak and reminding everyone not to share sensitive information with anyone who seems suspicious.