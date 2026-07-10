Samsung sets Galaxy Unpacked for London July 22 livestream

Samsung may unveil 7.6-inch foldable

Get ready for the next Galaxy Z Fold and a brand-new foldable device with a bigger 7.6-inch screen built for multitasking.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 could show off new design tweaks and faster processors.

On the wearable side, the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are expected to bring longer battery life.

Plus, Samsung might tease AI-powered XR glasses made with Google, though if you're hoping for the Galaxy Ring 2, you'll have to wait until at least next year.