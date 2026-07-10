Samsung sets Galaxy Unpacked for London July 22 livestream
Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked is set for July 22, 2026, in London, kicking off at 9am ET (6:30pm IST).
You can catch the livestream on Samsung's website or YouTube.
This event usually spotlights foldables and wearables, and this year looks no different: expect fresh updates on smartphones and AI-powered gadgets.
Samsung may unveil 7.6-inch foldable
Get ready for the next Galaxy Z Fold and a brand-new foldable device with a bigger 7.6-inch screen built for multitasking.
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 could show off new design tweaks and faster processors.
On the wearable side, the Galaxy Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are expected to bring longer battery life.
Plus, Samsung might tease AI-powered XR glasses made with Google, though if you're hoping for the Galaxy Ring 2, you'll have to wait until at least next year.