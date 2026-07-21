Samsung now has a dedicated division to make robots
What's the story
Samsung Electronics has announced the establishment of a dedicated robotics division, RX or "Robotics eXperience." The new unit will report directly to the company's CEO and is aimed at accelerating development and commercialization in this field. The move is part of Samsung's broader strategy to make robotics a key growth engine for the company.
Strategic oversight
RX division will focus on mid-to-long-term robotics strategy
The RX division will be responsible for Samsung's mid-to-long-term robotics strategy, core technology development, and business execution.
It will also look to expand research capabilities both domestically and internationally.
The company has appointed Executive Vice President Lee Dongkun as the head of the Robotics Strategy Team. Lee previously led robotics strategy at Hyundai Motor Group, including Boston Dynamics.
Research expansion
Global research hubs in US, China, and Japan
Samsung also plans to set up robotics research hubs in the US, China, and Japan.
These countries are known for their rapid advancements in robotics technology.
The move is aimed at strengthening Samsung's competitiveness by leveraging local ecosystems and expertise.
This global expansion is part of a larger push by the company to make significant strides in its humanoid robotics business this year.
Growth strategy
Samsung open to investments and acquisitions for robotics push
In April, Samsung had announced its willingness to consider investments and acquisitions as needed to speed up development and commercialization in robotics.
The company also plans to partner with local companies for technology development.
This comes amid advancements in technologies like physical AI, which are making robotics businesses increasingly viable.
Future prospects
Humanoid robots to be deployed at Samsung's manufacturing sites
Samsung has revealed its intention to develop humanoid robots to enhance productivity and user experience. The initial deployment will be at manufacturing sites, with plans to expand into home and retail sectors later on.