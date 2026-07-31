Samsung shortlists 100 Solve for Tomorrow teams, 4 share ₹2cr
Technology
Samsung just announced the 100 shortlisted teams for its Solve for Tomorrow competition, an innovation and education competition.
The four best teams will win a share of ₹2 crore in grants, and this year's shortlisted teams come from all corners of the country.
Most shortlisted teams from smaller cities
More than half of the chosen teams are from tier-two and tier-three cities: think Buxar (Bihar), Kamrup (Assam), Kaithal (Haryana), and Medchal-Malkajgiri (Telangana).
Samsung says this proves that fresh ideas aren't just coming out of big metros, but are popping up everywhere.
That suggests talent is flourishing beyond metropolitan areas.