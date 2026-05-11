Samsung spotted 'Block apps with excessive ads' on Galaxy phones
Tired of annoying ad notifications? Samsung has been spotted with a "Block apps with excessive ads" feature for Galaxy phones.
It automatically finds apps that spam you with ads and puts them to sleep, so you get fewer interruptions.
You can see which apps are blocked in the updated Device Care section under Settings.
Basic and intelligent blocking modes
There are two modes: basic mode blocks known spammy apps using Samsung's data, while intelligent mode analyzes your notifications and blocks apps the system determines are sending too many advertisements.
Some users on Galaxy S26 say they've had this for a while, but now it's getting a wider spotlight.
The feature is expected to reach more devices with the One UI 8.5 update, though it's not on every model yet, like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 running One UI 8.0.