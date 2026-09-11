Samsung taps Samsung Display for AI glasses by early 2028
Samsung is cooking up a pair of AI glasses that could change how you see your notifications and directions, literally.
According to The Elec, they've tapped Samsung Display to create a microdisplay for these specs, aiming for a launch between late 2027 and early 2028.
Glasses display texts alerts and directions
These glasses are designed to show stuff like texts, navigation arrows, and alerts right in your line of sight, so you won't have to keep looking down at your phone.
Samsung's keeping things simple with basic visuals using 16 brightness levels.
They're also wrestling with some tech challenges: fitting a wide field of view into compact frames while evaluating OLEDoS and LEDoS microdisplay technologies, with a microdisplay smaller than 0.2-inch.
Release timing depends on how fast they can solve those design hurdles and get everything working smoothly.