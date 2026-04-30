Samsung teases AI glasses, warns of RAM and storage shortages
Technology
Samsung just teased AI glasses designed for "immersive multimodal AI experiences."
The reveal came during its latest earnings call, where it also flagged a growing shortage of RAM and storage chips thanks to surging demand from AI tech.
Samsung plans foldables by July 2026
Alongside the new AI glasses, Samsung plans to drop fresh foldable devices by July 2026.
Even with supply chain headaches and cost pressures, they're doubling down on innovation, adding advanced AI features across devices, and exploring new product styles.