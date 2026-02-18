Samsung teases AI photography upgrades ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
What's the story
Samsung has teased a new Galaxy camera experience that will "unify photo & video capturing, editing, and sharing into one intuitive system." The tech giant plans to leverage its advanced AI software for this purpose. The upcoming camera system will be part of the Galaxy S26 lineup. Samsung promises it will offer capabilities to completely transform your photos and videos in just a few minutes.
Advanced capabilities
Camera will turn daylight photos into night shots
The new Galaxy camera system will offer a range of advanced features. These include the ability to "restore" missing parts of an image or "merge" multiple photos into one seamless piece. Samsung also teased that users could turn daylight photos into night shots, as well as capture detailed images in low-light conditions. The company's camera software will even let you turn real images into stickers and add your desired elements with AI assistance.
Upcoming launch
S26 series will be unveiled on February 25
Samsung's AI-powered camera innovations will be unveiled alonside the new S26 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 25. The company has already launched a reservation program for consumers to reserve "the latest Galaxy devices." This comes with a $30 credit for pre-order and an entry into a draw for a $5,000 gift card to use on Samsung.com. Customers can also get up to $900 additional savings with trade-in service.