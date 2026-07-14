Samsung teases Galaxy Watch 9 with health AI
Samsung just dropped a teaser for the Galaxy Watch 9; Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 on July 22, 2026.
The new model sticks with its circle-on-a-square look but packs in upgraded health tracking and smarter AI features.
There is also a hint that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is on the way.
Galaxy Watch 9 titanium body revealed
This watch is built tough with a titanium body and runs on the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip, Samsung's first move away from Exynos.
Battery life and performance are improved, plus health tools now cover sleep apnea detection, body composition analysis, calorie tracking, and personalized condition scoring.
Samsung calls it your "personal health coach," ready for everything from trail runs to ocean dives.
Gemini raise-to-talk lets you interact with AI easily, making fitness and wellness support more personal than ever.