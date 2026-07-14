Samsung teases next Galaxy Watch ahead of July 22 Unpacked
Technology
Samsung just teased the next-generation Galaxy Watch, being unveiled on July 22 at its Unpacked event.
This new smartwatch is all about smarter wellness, packing AI-driven health tracking and longer battery life so you can monitor your fitness without worrying about constant recharges.
It's also joining Samsung's Galaxy AI ecosystem, making it feel more connected than ever.
AI tracks sleep movement and activity
The watch uses AI to track things like sleep, movement, and daily activity, giving you real-time health insights automatically in the background.
Hardware upgrades mean better accuracy, and the improved battery lets you go all day without interruptions.
More details (including specs) are coming at Unpacked, along with new foldables and other devices.