Samsung to disable Samsung Messages on Galaxy phones by July

Galaxy users set Google Messages default

Google Messages is now the go-to messaging app on most Android devices, offering features like RCS (think iMessage-style chats), better spam protection, and more modern tools.

If you're still using Samsung Messages (especially on Android 12 or 13), it's time to switch over so you don't lose your texting abilities after July. Just download Google Messages and set it as your default.

Heads up for Galaxy Watch users: if you're on Tizen OS, you'll lose your old message history, but newer Galaxy Watch models running Wear OS, such as the Galaxy Watch 4 and later, will support full messaging capabilities.