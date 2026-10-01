Samsung to roll out AI-powered Galaxy Glasses in November
Technology
Samsung is rolling out its new AI-powered Galaxy Glasses in select global markets this November.
First teased at Google I/O and then shown off at Galaxy Unpacked 2026, these smart glasses promise a bunch of cool features, though the price is still under wraps until launch day.
Galaxy Glasses include Google's Gemini assistant
Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip, the Galaxy Glasses come with a built-in camera for interactive experiences and up to 9 hours of battery life per charge. The wireless charging case gives you 7 extra charges on the go.
Built in partnership with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, they also feature Google's Gemini AI assistant for handy stuff like making restaurant reservations or hands-free calls, plus you can listen to music straight from your glasses.