Samsung to unveil foldables at Galaxy Unpacked July 22 London
Technology
Samsung's next big Galaxy Unpacked event lands on July 22 in London, kicking off at 9am ET and 6am PT.
Expect to see their latest foldable phones and a push toward smarter, more personalized tech.
You can catch all the action live on Samsung's YouTube, website, or Newsroom.
Samsung preorders offer up to $1,230
The spotlight will be on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8, both promising fresh designs and AI-powered features.
Samsung is hyping things up with a reservation program that could save you up to $1,230 if you preorder. There's also a sweepstakes for a shot at $500 gift cards.
In true viral fashion, Samsung wiped its Instagram clean and dropped mysterious clues ahead of the launch.
Plus, keep an eye out for the new Galaxy Watch 9 with upgraded health features.