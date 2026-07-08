Samsung to unveil foldables at Galaxy Unpacked July 22 London

Samsung preorders offer up to $1,230

The spotlight will be on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8, both promising fresh designs and AI-powered features.

Samsung is hyping things up with a reservation program that could save you up to $1,230 if you preorder. There's also a sweepstakes for a shot at $500 gift cards.

In true viral fashion, Samsung wiped its Instagram clean and dropped mysterious clues ahead of the launch.

Plus, keep an eye out for the new Galaxy Watch 9 with upgraded health features.