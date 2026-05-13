Samsung to unveil Galaxy Glasses and foldables at London Unpacked
Technology
Samsung is gearing up for its Unpacked event in London on July 22, 2026, where it will reveal some pretty cool tech.
Expect the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 smartphones, plus a book-style foldable device.
The real spotlight goes to Galaxy Glasses, Samsung's debut Android XR wearable made with Gentle Monster.
Galaxy Glasses include audio and camera
The Galaxy Glasses look like regular specs but pack built-in speaker, microphones, and camera (no display though), so they're a bit like Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.
They're set to drop starting in July before the event.
Also coming: the Galaxy Watch 9 series and more wearables and foldables, showing Samsung is all in on mobile tech that fits your lifestyle.