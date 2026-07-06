Samsung to unveil Galaxy Z Fold 8 with redesigned hinge
Technology
Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series on July 2 at its London Unpacked event, and the big news is a redesigned hinge.
This new hinge should make that annoying display crease much less visible, a welcome change for anyone who's used previous Folds.
Tipster Ice Universe spilled the details ahead of launch.
Fold 8 gains snappier fold €1,999
The updated hinge also brings a snappier fold, meaning you won't be able to prop it open at random angles anymore: just fully open or closed.
That's expected to make using it feel smoother and more reliable.
But all these upgrades come with a price: the base model starts at €1,999 (about 217,000 rupees), with higher storage options and an Ultra version costing even more.