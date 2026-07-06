Samsung to unveil Galaxy Z Fold 8 with redesigned hinge

Fold 8 gains snappier fold €1,999

The updated hinge also brings a snappier fold, meaning you won't be able to prop it open at random angles anymore: just fully open or closed.

That's expected to make using it feel smoother and more reliable.

But all these upgrades come with a price: the base model starts at €1,999 (about 217,000 rupees), with higher storage options and an Ultra version costing even more.