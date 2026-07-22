Samsung trade-in program offers up to $250 off Galaxy watches
Technology
Thinking about a smartwatch upgrade?
Samsung's latest trade-in program lets you score up to $250 off the new Galaxy Watch 9 or Watch Ultra 2 when you swap in select Galaxy or Apple Watches.
Just a heads-up: Pixel Watch owners can't join in this time.
Apple watches fetch higher trade values
The biggest savings ($250) go to folks trading in a Galaxy Watch Ultra, the 2025 version, or an Apple Watch Ultra 2.
If you've got a Galaxy Watch 8 or 7, you'll get $150 and $130, while even the old Gear S3 Frontier nets you $100 for the Galaxy Watch 9.
Interestingly, Apple Watches often get higher trade-in values than older Samsung models.
Samsung clearly wants to tempt some Apple fans over to their side!