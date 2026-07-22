Samsung trade-in program offers up to $250 off Galaxy watches

The biggest savings ($250) go to folks trading in a Galaxy Watch Ultra, the 2025 version, or an Apple Watch Ultra 2.

If you've got a Galaxy Watch 8 or 7, you'll get $150 and $130, while even the old Gear S3 Frontier nets you $100 for the Galaxy Watch 9.

Interestingly, Apple Watches often get higher trade-in values than older Samsung models.

Samsung clearly wants to tempt some Apple fans over to their side!