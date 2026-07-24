Samsung trims Galaxy Z Fold 7 to ₹1,67,999 with EMI

Samsung just dropped the price of its Galaxy Z Fold 7 after launching the new Fold 8 series on July 23.

The older Fold 7 now costs ₹1,67,999 at Vijay Sales (down from ₹1,74,999), and you can snag up to ₹15,000 extra off with select bank cards on EMI.

If you've been curious about foldables but waiting for a better deal, this might be your moment.