Samsung trims Galaxy Z Fold 7 to ₹1,67,999 with EMI
Technology
Samsung just dropped the price of its Galaxy Z Fold 7 after launching the new Fold 8 series on July 23.
The older Fold 7 now costs ₹1,67,999 at Vijay Sales (down from ₹1,74,999), and you can snag up to ₹15,000 extra off with select bank cards on EMI.
If you've been curious about foldables but waiting for a better deal, this might be your moment.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 key features
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs an 8-inch LTPO Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display and a 6.5-inch outer display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, comes with Android 16, and promises 7 years of OS updates.
You also get triple rear cameras, dual front cameras, and a battery that charges fast enough to keep up with your day.