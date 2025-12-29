Google Photos will let you relive memories on Samsung TVs

Samsung has announced plans to integrate Google Photos into its upcoming range of AI TVs. The feature will let users view and rediscover their personal photo collections on a larger screen. It is tipped to be available with select 2026 TV models, expanding the way photos and videos are experienced in living rooms.

Enhanced accessibility A more immersive viewing experience The integration of Google Photos will allow the users to access their photo library directly on compatible Samsung TVs by signing in with their Google account. Once connected, photos and videos will be shown on a large-screen format designed for shared viewing. This way, families can relive their moments like holidays, celebrations, and everyday memories in a more engaging setting than mobile devices.

Intelligent curation AI to enhance photo discovery on Samsung TVs The integration of Google Photos on Samsung TVs will also bring curated photo collections organized by people, places, and moments. These collections are designed to automatically surface relevant memories, helping users rediscover past experiences without manually searching through their libraries. The feature will work with Samsung's Vision AI Companion for contextual photo surfacing through features like Daily+ and the Daily Board.

Upcoming capabilities New features to be rolled out in 2026 Samsung and Google have outlined several features that will be rolled out in stages. The first, called 'Memories,' will launch in early 2026 and present the curated photo stories based on people, locations, and meaningful events. It will be exclusive to Samsung TVs for an initial six-month period. Another feature 'Create with AI' will let users create visuals using templates powered by Google's image generation technology later next year.