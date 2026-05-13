Samsung union seeks uncapped bonuses and launches strike May 21

Strike could cost Samsung $20 billion

The strike will hit Samsung's chip-making sites in Giheung, Hwaseong, and Pyeongtaek, where essential AI memory parts are built.

A one-day strike in April reportedly sent output from Samsung's chip foundry down 58.1%, while its memory fabrication plants fell 18% during the shift.

If this strike goes all the way, union estimates say Samsung could lose up to $20 billion.

Plus, with SK Hynix gaining ground in AI chips and Samsung's chairman warning of losing customers if things drag on, the company's global standing could take a real hit.