Samsung union seeks uncapped bonuses and launches strike May 21
Samsung's labor union in South Korea is kicking off a two-week strike starting May 21, 2026.
After talks broke down, the union is pushing for uncapped bonuses, something rival SK Hynix already offers, which led to much bigger payouts for their staff.
Union representative Choi Seung-ho said he is disappointed Samsung hasn't responded to its demands.
Strike could cost Samsung $20 billion
The strike will hit Samsung's chip-making sites in Giheung, Hwaseong, and Pyeongtaek, where essential AI memory parts are built.
A one-day strike in April reportedly sent output from Samsung's chip foundry down 58.1%, while its memory fabrication plants fell 18% during the shift.
If this strike goes all the way, union estimates say Samsung could lose up to $20 billion.
Plus, with SK Hynix gaining ground in AI chips and Samsung's chairman warning of losing customers if things drag on, the company's global standing could take a real hit.