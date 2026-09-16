Samsung unveils 2026 Bespoke AI appliances for Indian homes
Samsung just launched its 2026 Bespoke AI appliance lineup, bringing smarter fridges and air conditioners to Indian homes.
These new devices use AI and SmartThings to automate routines, learn your habits, and help save energy.
The stars of the show? The Family Hub Refrigerator with built-in AI Vision technology and a giant 32-inch screen, plus the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro air conditioner for cool comfort.
Family Hub offers recipes, entertainment, SmartThings
The Family Hub Fridge isn't just for food: it can suggest recipes from videos, double up as an entertainment center, and even send alerts if something seems off at home.
You can control connected appliances remotely through SmartThings, while upgraded Bixby voice controls and Knox security keep things personal and safe.
It's all designed to fit right into your connected lifestyle.