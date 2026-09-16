Samsung unveils 2026 Bespoke AI appliances for Indian homes

Samsung just launched its 2026 Bespoke AI appliance lineup, bringing smarter fridges and air conditioners to Indian homes.

These new devices use AI and SmartThings to automate routines, learn your habits, and help save energy.

The stars of the show? The Family Hub Refrigerator with built-in AI Vision technology and a giant 32-inch screen, plus the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro air conditioner for cool comfort.