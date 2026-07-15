Samsung unveils Flex Titanium to reduce creases on Galaxy foldables
Samsung just announced Flex Titanium, a new display tech built for its upcoming Galaxy foldable devices, which are widely expected to include the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series.
The goal? Finally tackle those annoying screen creases and make foldables tougher and slimmer.
After seven generations of tweaks, Samsung says this upgrade should mean smoother screens and better durability.
Samsung's Flex Titanium uses titanium-alloy film
Flex Titanium uses a super-thin titanium-alloy film under the OLED panel (yep, thinner than a human hair!) that's 20 times stiffer than old materials, so it adds strength without extra bulk.
There's also a titanium plate with tiny holes for flexibility, which helps stop cracks from all that folding.
Plus, improved organic materials mean better battery life.
You'll get your first look at this tech during Galaxy Unpacked on July 22.