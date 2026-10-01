Samsung unveils Galaxy Buds On open-ear clip-on earbuds for workouts
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Buds On, clip-on earbuds with an open-ear design, so you can stay aware of your surroundings while listening to music or podcasts.
They're built for comfort with a wide contact area and a clip band that keeps them secure during workouts or outdoor runs.
Launching in South Korea on October 27 for about $220, these buds will have a wider global rollout to follow.
Samsung Galaxy Buds on 9.5-hour battery
The Buds On wrap around your ear but leave your ear canal open, helping you hear what's going on around you.
To keep your audio private, Samsung added TwinBoost speakers and Audio Leakage Reduction tech, plus automatic volume adjustment.
Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon S7 Gen 1 Sound Platform, they last up to 9.5 hours per charge.
With open-ear earbuds trending (sales up 12% this year), Samsung is clearly aiming at folks who want both safety and sound on the go.