Samsung unveils Galaxy S26 FE with $200 Amazon gift card

The S26 FE packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass Victus+, an Exynos chip, and a hefty 4,900mAh battery.

Its 50MP camera comes loaded with AI tricks like Nightography and My FanCam.

You get Android 17 (with One UI 9) plus seven years of updates, a pretty solid promise.

For comparison, the regular Galaxy S26 (256GB) costs more at $721 but doesn't throw in the gift card bonus.