Samsung unveils Galaxy S26 FE with $200 Amazon gift card
Technology
Samsung just launched the Galaxy S26 FE, and if you grab the unlocked version from Amazon for $699.99, you'll score a free $200 Amazon gift card, no trade-in or Prime needed.
The deal runs through September 20, 2026.
S26 FE features 50MP camera
The S26 FE packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass Victus+, an Exynos chip, and a hefty 4,900mAh battery.
Its 50MP camera comes loaded with AI tricks like Nightography and My FanCam.
You get Android 17 (with One UI 9) plus seven years of updates, a pretty solid promise.
For comparison, the regular Galaxy S26 (256GB) costs more at $721 but doesn't throw in the gift card bonus.