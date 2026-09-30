Samsung unveils Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and S12 Plus
Samsung just revealed its newest premium tablets, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and S12 Plus, on September 30, 2026.
Both feature vibrant Dynamic AMOLED 2X screens with super-smooth 120-hertz refresh rates and up to 1,600 nits of brightness.
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip, these tablets are built for speed and better battery life.
Galaxy Tab S12 from $1,200
The Ultra packs a massive 14.6-inch display, while the Plus comes in at a handier 12.6-inch.
Expect long battery life: up to 23 hours on the Ultra and 21 hours on the Plus, plus fast charging with support for up to 45W wired charging.
Security gets a boost with in-display fingerprint sensors.
Both run One UI 9 (Android 17), support multitasking, and even come preloaded with Adobe Photoshop for creative work on the go.
Available from October 7: prices start at $1,400 for the Ultra and $1,200 for the Plus.