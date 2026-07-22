Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9 upgrades

The Ultra 2 comes in a sleeker titanium case with a super-bright display (up to 5,000 nits), plus top-tier water resistance for diving up to 40 meters. It also packs advanced fitness tools like trail tracking, hydration alerts, and scuba metrics made with Mares.

The Watch 9 keeps things light with an aluminum build and adds heart health tracking plus Google Gemini "raise-to-talk."

Prices start at $379.99 for the Bluetooth Watch 9 (40mm) and $699.99 for the LTE-ready Ultra 2.

Preorders are open now, with shipping from August 7.