Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9 upgrades
Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Watch 9 at its London Unpacked event today.
The Ultra 2 now rocks a huge 800mAh battery, 35% bigger than before, while the Watch 9 gets a solid boost to 390mAh (up by 20%).
Both watches are all about longer life and smarter features, making them pretty tempting for anyone who's always on the move.
Prices start $379.99, Ultra 2 $699.99
The Ultra 2 comes in a sleeker titanium case with a super-bright display (up to 5,000 nits), plus top-tier water resistance for diving up to 40 meters. It also packs advanced fitness tools like trail tracking, hydration alerts, and scuba metrics made with Mares.
The Watch 9 keeps things light with an aluminum build and adds heart health tracking plus Google Gemini "raise-to-talk."
Prices start at $379.99 for the Bluetooth Watch 9 (40mm) and $699.99 for the LTE-ready Ultra 2.
Preorders are open now, with shipping from August 7.