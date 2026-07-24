Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 8 with 1,200-cycle silicon-carbon battery
Technology
Samsung just announced the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, now packing silicon-carbon batteries.
The big news? These batteries give you more juice per charge and help keep the phone slim, but they last for about 1,200 charge cycles before dropping to 80% capacity, quite a bit less than last year's Fold 7, which managed around 2,000 cycles.
Samsung: longer daily life, earlier replacements
It's a bold move for a flagship. The upside: longer daily battery life and a top-tier efficiency rating. The trade-off: you might need to replace your battery sooner than with older models.
Still, Samsung's ahead of rivals like Google Pixel and iPhone here, as those typically offer about 1,000 cycles.
Preorders are open if you want to be an early adopter!