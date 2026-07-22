Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold 8 with 7.6-inch main screen
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at its London event: a foldable phone with a passport-style design.
It's got a 5.5-inch cover display that opens up to a roomy 7.6-inch screen, making it perfect for multitasking or streaming.
With a price tag north of $1,900, it sits firmly in Samsung's ultra-premium lineup alongside the new Flip 8 and Fold 8 Ultra.
Samsung and Google optimize foldable apps
To make sure apps look and work great on that wide foldable screen, Samsung teamed up with Google for better app optimization.
Even though foldables are still pretty niche (less than 3% of all smartphones), the market is growing fast, and Apple might jump in soon.
With rivals like Huawei and Motorola pushing hard too, expect more innovation (and rising prices) as brands compete for the top spot.