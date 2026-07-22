Samsung unveils its 1st AI-powered smart glasses in London today
Samsung just revealed its first-ever AI-powered smart glasses in London, teaming up with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker for the design.
Running on Google's Android XR and Gemini AI, these specs let you navigate, chat, and get real-time help, totally hands-free.
The goal? Make high-tech features feel easy for everyday life.
Samsung glasses enable Gemini AI translation
With a built-in camera and Gemini AI, you can translate conversations live, get directions spoken to you, have messages summarized or notifications read out loud, all using voice commands or gestures.
The glasses come in stylish black or brown frames from Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. They last about nine hours per charge (with seven extra charges from the case).
No price yet, but some features need a Galaxy device and internet connection.