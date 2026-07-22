Samsung unveils new foldables and watches at Unpacked in London
Samsung just dropped its newest foldables and wearables at Unpacked in London.
The big reveals? Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch 9, and Watch Ultra 2, all with upgrades like tougher builds, better cameras, longer battery life, and smarter fitness features.
Flex Titanium, 200MP camera, AI health
The Z Fold 8 now uses "Flex Titanium" to help hide screen creases. Its Ultra version packs a huge 8-inch display and a sharp 200MP camera, plus a bigger battery with faster charging.
The refreshed Z Flip 8 gets a redesigned cover screen and lighter design for easier use on the go.
On the watch side, the Watch Ultra 2 shines with a super-bright display and top-tier durability, plus AI health tools like sleep apnea tracking, while the Watch 9 focuses on lasting battery life and everyday fitness upgrades.
If you missed it live, you can catch the event replay on Samsung's YouTube or Newsroom.