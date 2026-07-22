Samsung unveils new foldables and watches at Unpacked in London

The Z Fold 8 now uses "Flex Titanium" to help hide screen creases. Its Ultra version packs a huge 8-inch display and a sharp 200MP camera, plus a bigger battery with faster charging.

The refreshed Z Flip 8 gets a redesigned cover screen and lighter design for easier use on the go.

On the watch side, the Watch Ultra 2 shines with a super-bright display and top-tier durability, plus AI health tools like sleep apnea tracking, while the Watch 9 focuses on lasting battery life and everyday fitness upgrades.

If you missed it live, you can catch the event replay on Samsung's YouTube or Newsroom.