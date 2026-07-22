Samsung unveils new Galaxy Z foldables with silicon-carbon batteries

The Z Fold 8 now has a bigger 4,800mAh battery (up from the Fold 7's 4,400mAh) without getting chunkier, while the even thinner Z Fold 8 Ultra squeezes in a solid 5,000mAh.

Samsung says they're focusing on safety and longer-lasting performance too.

Fast charging also got an upgrade: both models support speedy 45-watt wired and 20-watt wireless charging, so you'll spend less time plugged in and more time on the go.