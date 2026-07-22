Samsung unveils new Galaxy Z foldables with silicon-carbon batteries
Technology
Samsung just dropped its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8, and they're packing upgraded silicon-carbon batteries.
This new tech means you get more battery life in slimmer devices, which is great news for anyone tired of bulky phones running out of juice.
Fold 8s 4,800mAh and 5,000mAh batteries
The Z Fold 8 now has a bigger 4,800mAh battery (up from the Fold 7's 4,400mAh) without getting chunkier, while the even thinner Z Fold 8 Ultra squeezes in a solid 5,000mAh.
Samsung says they're focusing on safety and longer-lasting performance too.
Fast charging also got an upgrade: both models support speedy 45-watt wired and 20-watt wireless charging, so you'll spend less time plugged in and more time on the go.