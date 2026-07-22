Samsung unveils smart glasses that translate conversations and summarize notifications
Samsung is unveiling its new smart glasses at Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday.
Made with Google, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker, these audio-first glasses let you take calls and message hands-free with private speakers. They'll even summarize notifications for you.
You can get real-time translations of conversations, while keeping the speaker's tone and pitch.
The dual cameras are used for translating written text.
Samsung AR1 glasses arrive fall 2026
Running on Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chip, the glasses feature a chipset that supports displays up to 1,280-by-1,280 pixels at 60Hz and record Full HD video at 30 fps.
Expect about nine hours of use per charge plus a charging case for seven extra charges.
While they're being revealed now, you'll have to wait until fall 2026 to grab a pair, right when new Gentle Monster and Warby Parker collections drop.