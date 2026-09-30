Samsung unveils SmartTag 3 with iPhones and non-Samsung Android compatibility
Samsung just announced the Galaxy SmartTag 3, a tiny tracker that now works with iPhones and non-Samsung Android phones, not just Samsung ones.
It's 35% smaller, 33% lighter, and more power-efficient than before, lasting up to 550 days (or about a year and a half) on a single battery.
Handy for anyone who's always misplacing things!
SmartTag 3 ships November at $29.99
The SmartTag 3 can find your lost items with three times the range and centimeter-level accuracy, so no more endless searching.
You get cool extras like geofencing alerts, motion notifications, and even a compass mode within a 200-foot radius.
It launches in black or white this November for $29.99 (or grab a four-pack for $99.99), making it a serious rival to Apple's second-gen AirTag if you're looking for something reliable and affordable.