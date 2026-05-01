Samsung update lets compatible Galaxy phones act as US passports

Samsung Wallet digital passport setup

To get started, you need a Galaxy device running Android 9.0 or later and a valid US passport.

Just upload your passport info in the "Digital IDs" section of Samsung Wallet; CLEAR verifies it, and your passport data is encrypted on-device, while Samsung Knox secures the hardware side.

Once set up, you simply scan a QR code at TSA checkpoints, though some airports still require physical boarding passes.

Bonus: this feature also lets you verify your age at select venues like BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.