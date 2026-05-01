Samsung update lets compatible Galaxy phones act as US passports
Samsung just dropped a handy update: now, compatible Galaxy users with US passports can use their phones as digital passports at more than 250 TSA checkpoints across the US
Thanks to the Samsung ID with CLEAR feature, traveling domestically gets way easier: no more digging for your physical passport.
Samsung Wallet digital passport setup
To get started, you need a Galaxy device running Android 9.0 or later and a valid US passport.
Just upload your passport info in the "Digital IDs" section of Samsung Wallet; CLEAR verifies it, and your passport data is encrypted on-device, while Samsung Knox secures the hardware side.
Once set up, you simply scan a QR code at TSA checkpoints, though some airports still require physical boarding passes.
Bonus: this feature also lets you verify your age at select venues like BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.