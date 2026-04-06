Samsung updates Weather app with tree, grass, ragweed pollen icons
Technology
Samsung just updated its Weather app to make life easier for anyone with pollen allergies.
The latest version swaps out the old generic icons for new, easy-to-spot ones showing tree, grass, and ragweed pollen, so you will know exactly what is in the air during allergy season.
Rolling out to One UI 8.5
You will also notice fresh icons for moon phases and radar, plus quick shortcuts to weather.com tools.
Right now, this update is only rolling out to devices running One UI 8.5, so it might not show up in your Galaxy Store yet.
But do not worry, you will still get important pollen tracking features if you are on One UI 8.0.