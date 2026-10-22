Samsung W27 foldable lands in China October 29, preorders live
Technology
Samsung's next foldable, the W27, is landing in China on October 29 at the "Heart of the World" event.
This one's a step up from the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and will only be available in China.
If you're interested, preorders are already live and official sales kick off November 5.
W27 runs Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen5
The W27 packs an 8-inch foldable AMOLED display inside, a 6.5-inch outer screen (both with smooth 120Hz refresh rates), and runs on the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.
You get up to 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB storage option.
Expect it to cost more than the Z Fold 8 Ultra (which starts at CNY 14,999), with blue and red finishes.