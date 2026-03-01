Samsung Wallet can now unlock your smart locks
Samsung Wallet is getting a Digital Home Key feature, so you can use your phone to unlock smart locks—no more fumbling for keys.
It's built on the Aliro open standard and works with SmartThings for easy setup, bringing the same digital key convenience from cars to your front door.
Supported smart locks and brands
Starting March 2026 in select regions, you'll be able to unlock supported smart locks using NFC tap or UWB proximity (depending on device and lock capabilities), or just through the Samsung Wallet app.
Brands like Aqara, Nuki, Schlage, Xthings, and Ultraloq are on board—the exact models and regions will vary.
Your digital keys are stored securely on your device with Samsung Knox protection (designed to align with EAL6+ standards).
You stay in charge by using biometrics or a PIN to access them—and if needed, you can remotely manage or remove access using Samsung Find.