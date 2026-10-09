Samsung Week 2026 in India offers maximum 60% discounts

Samsung Week 2026 is live in India, bringing some pretty massive discounts on smartphones up to 34%, laptops up to 31%, TVs up to 51%, wearables up to 60%, refrigerators up to 48%, and washing machines up to 49%.

You can grab these deals on Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop App, or at Samsung Exclusive Stores across the country.

There's also cashback up to ₹25,000 if you're looking to save even more.