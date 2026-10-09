Samsung Week 2026 in India offers maximum 60% discounts
Samsung Week 2026 is live in India, bringing some pretty massive discounts on smartphones up to 34%, laptops up to 31%, TVs up to 51%, wearables up to 60%, refrigerators up to 48%, and washing machines up to 49%.
You can grab these deals on Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop App, or at Samsung Exclusive Stores across the country.
There's also cashback up to ₹25,000 if you're looking to save even more.
Galaxy devices discounted across categories
Galaxy S and Z Fold8 phones are up to 34% off (plus extra bank savings up to ₹10,000), while Galaxy tablets and accessories are slashed by as much as 60%.
Galaxy Book laptops get up to 31% off with an extra ₹5,000 instant bank discount.
Some OLED and Neo QLED TVs are also marked down by up to 51%.
Galaxy Forever buyback and EMI options
Besides the discounts, you'll find extended warranties, zero-down-payment EMI options, and the Galaxy Forever buyback program, so upgrading or paying over time is a lot easier this week.