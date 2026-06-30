Samsung Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 designs leaked
Technology
Samsung's next foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra, just had their designs leaked online.
The Flip 8 looks pretty much like the current model (the Flip 7), while the Fold 8 stands out by dropping from three rear cameras to two.
The leaks also show a wider, passport-style foldable with dual cameras and a cover selfie camera.
Samsung foldables expected July 22
The new foldables are expected to be officially announced at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, putting them ahead of Apple's rumored September launch for its own foldable.
There is also talk of a narrower model called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra making an appearance.