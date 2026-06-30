Samsung Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8 designs leaked Technology Jun 30, 2026

Samsung's next foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Z Fold 8, and Z Fold 8 Ultra, just had their designs leaked online.

The Flip 8 looks pretty much like the current model (the Flip 7), while the Fold 8 stands out by dropping from three rear cameras to two.

The leaks also show a wider, passport-style foldable with dual cameras and a cover selfie camera.