Samsung's AI assistant Galaxy AI to be on 800 million devices
Samsung's Mobile Experience Business COO Won-Joon Choi said the AI wave is here to stay, and it's going to change everything.
After the Galaxy S26 launched on February 25, he said, AI is different ... it will impact every area, you name it: medical, law, everything.
Samsung wants Galaxy AI on 800 million devices by end-2026
Samsung has big plans: it wants Galaxy AI running on 800 million devices by the end of 2026 (that is double from last year).
Their new hybrid AI tech blends privacy-focused on-device smarts with cloud power and works with partners like Gemini and Perplexity.
S26 series packs smart upgrades powered by AI
The S26 series packs some smart upgrades: Bixby now understands natural phrases (for example, saying 'My eyes feel tired' prompts Bixby to suggest activating Eye Comfort Shield),
Now Nudge gives handy prompts for your day, and Circle to Search lets you identify multiple things in a photo.
There is also Photo Assist for easy scene edits, think switching day shots to night, all part of Samsung making everyday life a little more seamless with AI.