Samsung's foldable phones have repair costs almost as high as new Technology Jul 21, 2025

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 made a splash in India with over 2 lakh pre-orders in just two days.

But there's a catch—if you ever crack the screen, repairs are almost as pricey as buying a whole new phone.

The inner folding screen replacement costs about €761 ($890), and even the outer cover screen is €525 ($611).