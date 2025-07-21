Samsung's foldable phones have repair costs almost as high as new
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 made a splash in India with over 2 lakh pre-orders in just two days.
But there's a catch—if you ever crack the screen, repairs are almost as pricey as buying a whole new phone.
The inner folding screen replacement costs about €761 ($890), and even the outer cover screen is €525 ($611).
Galaxy Z Flip 7 also has steep repair bills
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 also comes with steep repair bills: €342 ($400) for its main foldable display and €207 ($240) for the cover screen—plus labor charges on top.
Samsung offers Care+ protection to soften the blow
To soften the blow, Samsung offers Care+ protection at $13/month or $259/year.
With it, you get unlimited same-day repairs for cracked screens or back glass at just $29 per fix.
For anyone eyeing a foldable, this plan is pretty much a must-have given how expensive repairs can get.