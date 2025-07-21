Windows 11 is slow on many PCs: Microsoft is aware

Windows 11's slowness has been a pain for users

Microsoft's been steadily tweaking things: in 2023, they improved the Taskbar, notifications area, and made startup apps less of a drag on your system. The recent 24H2 update helped older PCs run better, too.

Looking ahead, the next big update (25H2) will require developers to check their drivers more carefully before release—helping keep Windows running smoothly on all kinds of hardware.