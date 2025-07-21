Next Article
Windows 11 is slow on many PCs: Microsoft is aware
Windows 11 has felt slow for a lot of users—especially on newer devices—since it launched back in 2021.
Now, Microsoft is rolling out a new test build (as of July 18, 2025) that lets Windows Insiders automatically send performance logs through the Feedback Hub.
The idea? Speed up fixes and finally make things smoother for everyone.
Windows 11's slowness has been a pain for users
Microsoft's been steadily tweaking things: in 2023, they improved the Taskbar, notifications area, and made startup apps less of a drag on your system. The recent 24H2 update helped older PCs run better, too.
Looking ahead, the next big update (25H2) will require developers to check their drivers more carefully before release—helping keep Windows running smoothly on all kinds of hardware.